NBA

Celtics injury update: Boston eyeing 'end of the trip' out west for a possible Aaron Nesmith return

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will be without Aaron Nesmith for some time longer, but a picture of when the South Carolina native might return to action after a badly-sprained ankle for the Celtics is starting to come into focus, according to Boston head coach Ime Udoka.

Speaking with the media after shootaround, Udoka related that Nesmith has been “getting his work in” in practice despite not being ready to play, “but is some games away” still. A “matter of managing the swelling and pain tolerance,” the Vanderbilt product is not expected back over the next few contests slated for the Celtics last West Coast swing of the 2021-22 NBA season, but could potentially happen at the “end of the trip.”

That would put a target date of Monday, March 23 as the likely earliest return for Nesmith as Boston closes out the road trip with a visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

