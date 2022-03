If you haven’t watched Euphoria yet, you know you should. The show premiered in 2019, and shocked people with its frank and, at times, upsetting portrayals of Gen Z teens and their lives filled with sex, drugs, and…well, more sex and drugs. Eddy Chen, a stills photographer who works on set for HBO, said that the set itself can feel like high school. “It's like a big extended family, but it can also feel like being back in high school sometimes,” he told us. “And I feel like the school photographer that gets to document it all.”

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 13 DAYS AGO