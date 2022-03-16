ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

How Gerrymandered Is New State Map?

By Bruce Thompson
Urban Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn November 30th of last year, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued the first of two decisions concerning the redistricting of Wisconsin’s state Senate and Assembly seats, as well as the state’s Congressional delegation. A four-vote majority of the justices asked interested parties to submit their proposed maps and announced that the...

urbanmilwaukee.com

Urban Milwaukee

Needed Expansion of Wisconsin Clean Energy, Energy Efficiency & Water Conservation Finance Program Signed into Law

An expansion of Wisconsin’s successful Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program has been signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers. This important financing tool helps property owners obtain affordable, long-term loans to finance eligible clean energy, energy efficiency and water conservation projects. The new expansion allows funding for more types of projects, including green stormwater infrastructure—like permeable pavements, bioswales, constructed wetlands and green roofs—and electric vehicle charging stations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Vos Says State Can’t Decertify 2020 Election Results

The powerful speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly met Wednesday with Republican activists who want to overturn the state’s 2020 U.S. presidential election, but he said afterward that he still believes such a move would be legally impossible. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, hosted the meeting at the state Capitol,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Governor Evers Removes Racial Classifications from Homeowner Grants After WILL Letter

The News: The final plan for a federally-funded housing assistance program, administered and designed by Governor Tony Evers’ administration, removed illegal racial classifications and eligibility categories identified in a January letter from attorneys at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL). WILL’s letter warned Governor Evers that race classifications are illegal. Government policies that classify people by race are presumptively invalid under the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article 1, Section 1 of the Wisconsin Constitution.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

State High Court To Rule On Local Health Orders

How much power should a local health officer have to keep a community safe in the middle of a pandemic?. That question was at the heart of an hourlong debate in the Wisconsin Supreme Court last week between lawyers for Dane County’s health department and for the rightwing law firm that has repeatedly gone to court to block public health protections in Wisconsin.
DANE COUNTY, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Urban Milwaukee

Redistricting Battle Delays Election Process

Ongoing court battles over Wisconsin’s new political lines have pushed the implementation of maps past an important deadline. The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is responsible for putting the new maps into place, needed the lines to be finalized by March 15 so candidates in elections this fall could start gathering nominating signatures to get on the ballot in the proper districts.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Urban Milwaukee

Can Ron Johnson Win Reelection?

In the last two months, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has attracted headlines and liberal criticism for saying taking care of children isn’t “society’s responsibility“; for declining to call on Oshkosh Defense to manufacture next-generation mail trucks in Wisconsin; for raising the possibility of an Affordable Care Act repeal in the next Congress; and for calling a GOP proposal that would cut Social Security and raise taxes on seniors “a positive thing.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Annette Ziegler
Urban Milwaukee

Elections Commission Won’t Punish 10 False Electors

The Wisconsin Elections Commission unanimously decided not to sanction 10 Republicans who falsely posed as electoral college voters after the 2020 presidential election, according to a letter released Tuesday. In the weeks after Donald Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden was confirmed, groups of Republicans met in Biden-won states across...
WISCONSIN STATE
#Gerrymandering#State Senate#Legislature#Assembly#Congressional#U S Census#Republican#Marquette L
Urban Milwaukee

Thompson Weighs Fifth Run for Governor

Your 23-month stint as UW System president ends Friday and has been widely praised. Many who wondered why you took the job, coyly insisting that your spring 2020 interim appointment be approved by a unanimous Board of Regents, are now thankful you did. You led through the pandemic and got the Legislature to pass a pro-UW System budget.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Signs Three Bills in La Crosse to Help Address Substance Use and Overdose Deaths in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE — Gov. Tony Evers today signed three bills in La Crosse to help address substance use and overdose deaths in Wisconsin. “Substance misuse has ravaged families and communities across our state, which has affected not only many Wisconsinites’ own health and safety but the well-being of their families and loved ones, too. Unfortunately, the pandemic has only further underscored challenges for folks working to overcome mental health crises and substance use disorders,” said Gov. Evers. “Tragically, fentanyl has played a serious role in overdose deaths across the country, and these bills are an important step toward reducing substance misuse and overdose deaths here in our state. We have to keep working to invest in getting folks and families the treatment and support they need to overcome these challenges.”
LA CROSSE, WI
Big Country News

Challenges Remain for Washington State's New Voting Maps

OLYMPIA - Concerns are lingering over the final voting maps approved in Washington state. While the districts are set for the 2022 election, legislative redistricting in south-central Washington is being challenged under the federal Voting Rights Act. The lawsuit alleges the map creates the facade of a district containing a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Urban Milwaukee

‘You Are Heroes,’ Evers Tells Workers

Early in the pandemic the phrase “health care heroes” was used to laud those on the front lines. Now that the pandemic has loosened its grip on Wisconsin, that term is once again being used to show appreciation. On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers kicked off a statewide tour...
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Secretary of State La Follette Seeks Reelection

Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has announced that he will seek reelection this year, saying he wants to fight efforts to give his office the power to run elections. The Secretary of State’s office is largely powerless in Wisconsin, where its duties have been carved off by...
WISCONSIN STATE
