Major water supply project continues construction in San Marcos. Since the early 2000s, the city of San Marcos has been working with the Alliance Regional Water Authority. Due to the growth of San Marcos, Buda and Kyle, at some point in the future the cities would be in jeopardy of running out of water, according to San Marcos Director of Utilities Tyler Hjorth.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO