Abilene Crime Stoppers Inc. first started in March of 1981. Since then Crime Stoppers' mission early on was to try and deter crime and to solve some unsolved cases in Abilene. I remember when it first started it was big news for Abilene. The Crime Stoppers plan was clear, by getting the community to keep an eye out against crime. With help from the Abilene Police Department (APD) and involving the media (print, television, and radio) on a daily and weekly basis.

ABILENE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO