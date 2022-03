I cannot believe that the Georgia Senate (controlled by Republicans) passed a permit-less gun-carry bill. Hopefully the House will have more sense. Every day on the news there is story after story about shootings in the metro area. Sure, these are probably unregistered guns used by those who have no business having a gun. Why add more guns to the mix? Do we want gun battles in our streets? Instead of making it easier to have guns, we should be making it harder. There needs to be tougher background checks and fewer places to obtain guns. It is too easy to obtain a gun. I have lived my whole life (78 years ) without the need for a firearm. Yes, I have had a car stolen. If I had been there I could not fire a gun and take a life. It goes against everything I have been taught. I guess I am just old-fashioned.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO