Kansas City, MO

Kansas City man charged in kidnapping, death of man found wrapped in tarp

 15 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was charged this week in the kidnapping and stabbing of a man who went missing last year.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement March 15 that Ahmad Herring has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, robbery, abandonment of a corpse, and four counts of armed criminal action. The Prosecutor’s Office said they charged Herring earlier in March, but they unsealed the files only recently.

According to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, Gilberto Gutierrez was last seen May 11, 2021, near Bannister Road and View High Drive at approximately 2 p.m. Police called his disappearance "suspicious" and said Gutierrez’s family was "concerned for his welfare."

The Prosecutor’s Office said Gutierrez’s family had not heard from him, but they found some of his clothing with blood on it. On May 17, 2021, Gutierrez’s body, which was wrapped in a tarp, was discovered near 56th Street and Elmwood Avenue. Gutierrez reportedly died from "several stab wounds."

Detectives reportedly found a car associated with Herring, as well as receipts for a drop cloth and bleach. Forensic tests also reportedly showed Herring’s DNA on a zip tie found near the body.

Herring is being held on a $1 million, 10 percent bond.

