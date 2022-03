One consistent skin-care concern I've grappled with is uneven texture. Whether I'm stressed, tired, exposed to the harsh elements, or maybe went a little overboard with retinol products, my skin is the first to let me know. Dried out, blotchy, and sometimes even too sensitive to handle my regular skin-care regimen, my face usually needs a total reset before I see improvement. Chemical exfoliants can often do the trick, but you also have to be careful that you're using products that are gentle enough not to worsen the situation. Enter Tatcha The Texture Tonic ($59), a new exfoliating tonic that helps (gently!) prime and smooth skin that's prone to blemishes and unevenness.

SKIN CARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO