Do Cucumbers Actually Do Anything For Your Eyes?

Besides all the incredible things it can do for food, salt is of great importance to human and animal health. So much so that we couldn’t survive without it. But what exactly is salt and how is it made? How much salt do we need and why is too much a bad thing? And what about all the different kinds of salt you see in the supermarket? Table, kosher and sea are just a few examples, but what’s the difference, and does it matter which one you choose? Read on as we offer some insight into the magic and misconceptions of salt.

OMAHA, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO