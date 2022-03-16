NHL Rumors: Tomas Hertl, Sharks Finalizing Eight-Year Contract Extension

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Tomas Hertl is off the trade board, as he signed a lengthy extension on Wednesday afternoon. That doesn’t mean the Sharks won’t be making any moves however, as defenceman Jake Middleton is still picking up a ton of interest ahead of the deadline. In other news, Joe Thornton returned to the SAP Center on Tuesday night and was greeted with a tribute video and a roaring ovation. Last but not least, Alexander Barabanov, who is on a one-year deal, is hoping to receive an extension from the Sharks.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO