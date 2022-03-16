ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Rumors: Tomas Hertl, Sharks Finalizing Eight-Year Contract Extension

By NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHertl reportedly staying with Sharks on eight-year extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It appears Tomas Hertl is staying in San Jose. The Sharks are finalizing...

www.nbcbayarea.com

The Hockey Writers

Sharks Sticking With ‘Roster Reset’ With Hertl Extension

The San Jose Sharks have made it clear: the club is not in a position to rebuild. As president Jonathan Becher relented in a recent press conference, the team is “highly unlikely — and I never say never — highly unlikely to go through a proacted rebuild.”
The Hockey Writers

San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Hertl, Thornton, Middleton & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Tomas Hertl is off the trade board, as he signed a lengthy extension on Wednesday afternoon. That doesn’t mean the Sharks won’t be making any moves however, as defenceman Jake Middleton is still picking up a ton of interest ahead of the deadline. In other news, Joe Thornton returned to the SAP Center on Tuesday night and was greeted with a tribute video and a roaring ovation. Last but not least, Alexander Barabanov, who is on a one-year deal, is hoping to receive an extension from the Sharks.
