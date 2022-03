Well, here we go again, another year of setting our clocks back and forth, and for most years since the end of World War II, there hasn’t been a good reason for Daylight Saving Time, aka, “War Time”. Sure, most of us enjoy the extra daylight in the warmer months, right? Personally, that’s a good enough reason to lose an hour of sleep – but that’s where the battle begins – there are varying opinions in the universe.

