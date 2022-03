ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A UNM student has been passionate about STEM ever since she was a little girl. “My first love was aerospace,” said Raven Otero-Symphony. “I have always wanted to be an astronaut.” That calling hit some hurdles. “Growing up, I wasn’t directly encouraged to be in STEM, even though I could do it […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 16 MINUTES AGO