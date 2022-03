Cheaper by the Dozen is a story that is technically over 100-years-old. The original novel was written by two members of the Gilbreth family in 1948, but it dealt with their lives as two of 12 children growing up in the first quarter of the 20th century. The book has been adapted into film twice previously, once in 1950 starring Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy, and then again in 2003 with Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. Now a brand new take is arriving on Disney+, and while the new version isn’t without its charm, and some well needed updates, it tries to do a lot with a lot of characters in a very short amount of time, leaving a messy result.

