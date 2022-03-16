ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Lamont highlights proposal to address juvenile crime, gun violence

By Daniela Doncel
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The Judiciary Committee is reviewing Governor Ned Lamont's bill to address gun violence and juvenile crime which includes funding to implement a statewide program for violence intervention.

Senate Bill 16 includes various solutions that focus on tackling the root cause of gun violence and juvenile crime, Governor Ned Lamont when highlighting the bill at the Waterbury Police Activity League.

In terms of gun violence, the bill proposes major investments in police departments so efforts in getting guns off the streets can be strengthened.

Efforts include creating a state Gun Tracing Task Force focused on stopping the influx of illegal guns, requiring registration for ghost guns, and enhancing oversight on gun stores.

The bill also implements new policies that would help juveniles leave the criminal justice system for good while making the system more efficient.

Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes said this bill tackles not only that law enforcement side of the issue, but it also takes the community aspect into account by encouraging departments to collaborate in their efforts.

Under Lamont's proposal, $3.6 million of American Rescue Plan funding would be used to create a statewide strategy for violence intervention based on the most effective approaches seen in other programs that would also be supported with this measure.

Investments would also be going toward providing additional resources for schools, local community groups, mental health services and public safety.

WTIC News Talk 1080

Lawmakers probe school construction

Two state officials answered questions from three legislative committees today regarding the school construction scandal that caused the Lamont administration to fire Deputy Budget Director Kosta Diamantis, prompting audits and an FBI investigation.
HARTFORD, CT
