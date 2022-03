The days are gone when news was sent from a centralized location, controlled by one entity. What used to be mentioned via only one news outlet is now seen around the world in real-time through different digital channels. While that comes with many advantages, it has also attracted a plethora of cons. Digital content violations and increasing amounts of fake news and misinformation are some of the prevalent issues facing digital media today. With new developments in blockchain technology debuting every day, decentralization appears to be the future of content creation. Numbers Protocol is one brand exploring this new world.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO