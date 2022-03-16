ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get A Look At ‘The Real Housewives Of Lagos’ Showcasing Nigeria’s Luxurious Lifestyle [SEE TRAILER]

By @IndiaMonee
 4 days ago

Source: Showmax / Showmax


The Real Housewives of Lagos is the latest installment coming to the Real Housewives franchise. The reality show is promising to showcase the luxurious side of Nigeria and bring six Nigerian women’s lifestyles to the forefront.

“As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to be partnering with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers,” said Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Showmax Africa said in a statement . “The Real Housewives franchise lends itself to localization and we know our audience is going to love seeing the show reinvented Naija-style. We can’t wait to show the continent – and the world – another side of Lagos, with all the drama, high fashion, and luxury you’d expect from The Real Housewives franchise.”

Real Housewives Of Lagos will follow the opulence lives of six Naija women ranging from socialites, stylists, and businesswomen: Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Mariam Timmer.

Get a sneak peek of #RHOLagos below which is set to premiere on April 8 on Showmax.

