‘VPR’ Star James Kennedy Shares New Girlfriend on Instagram After Split From Raquel Leviss

 2 days ago

Instagram official! Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy showed the world his new girlfriend Ally Lewber on Instagram on Tuesday, March 15, sharing loved-up photos of the two on a trip to Tulum, Mexico.

“Only the most magical trip I’ve ever experienced in my entire life, here’s a little slide show of todays adventure…. Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life’s too short,” the reality TV personality, 30, wrote in his caption.

The former Sur busser met his now-girlfriend in January after deejaying a concert for costar Tom Sandoval ’s cover band, The Most Extras, in Agoura Hills, California.

“She was with her friends that were fans,” he told costar Lala Kent on her “Give Them Lala” podcast in February.

James did not tag Ally in the photos he posted, but he did not shy away from showing her off.

“James met Ally recently, and they have been dating for a few months now,” his rep told Us Weekly . “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.”

According to her LinkedIn, Ally is an entertainment journalist and front desk receptionist at Soho House in West Hollywood. She graduated from Belmont University in Nashville in 2018 with a degree in entertainment industry studies. She is from Springboro, Ohio​​​​, and previously appeared in a locally produced reality show titled The Valley .

The DJ noted that Ally is not “big on Instagram.” Her account is private and has only about 2,200 followers.

News of their new romance came just three months after the announcement of James’ breakup from his former fiancee Raquel Leviss , whom he starred on the show with and was engaged to from May to November 2021 after five years of dating.

When Lala , 31, asked whether fans will see Ally on potential future episodes of Vanderpump Rules , James said it is up to her.

“Look, it’s too early to say, honestly. I do like this girl, I really do,” he said. “I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that. With [Ally], I’m taking my time. She gets to really choose what she wants to do with that whole situation, and then for me, it’s like, I have to decide as well.”

Kim Santre
1d ago

what is the matter with these young women do they not realize the baggage he carries the way he talks to women his arrogance of course he said he quit drinking but then he went to marijuana and other things it has to be because they want to be on the show what other reason would you want to be together with someone like James

7
