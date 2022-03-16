ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers, CB Rasul Douglas eyeing extension

By Adam La Rose
 4 days ago
The Green Bay Packers are working to bring back cornerback Rasul Douglas. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Packers have taken care of most of their offseason business already, making enough salary cap room to keep the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Preston Smith. One of the last key pieces to their 2021 roster left unsigned is cornerback Rasul Douglas.

According to ESPN Dianna Russini, both sides are hopeful a new deal can get done to keep him in Green Bay (Twitter link). She reports that “ongoing conversations continue on a potential extension,” though she adds that Douglas has received “multiple offers” from other teams in recent days.

The 27-year-old joined the Packers – his third NFL team – midseason. Brought in as a replacement for the injured Jaire Alexander, he exceeded any reasonable expectations the team had for him. In 12 games, he totaled 57 tackles and a team-leading five interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns). He also had the best season of his career in coverage, allowing a 44.5 opposing passer rating.

That led general manager Brian Gutekunst to publicly announce his desire to keep him, along with fellow unheralded defender De’Vondre Campbell. Douglas had earlier expressed his openness to returning. A new deal certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise, then, although the Packers have a tight budget and potential outside suitors to compete with.

