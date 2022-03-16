ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals re-sign TE Maxx Williams to one-year deal

By Adam La Rose
 13 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Williams, who will be 28 at the start of next season, has spent the past three seasons in Arizona. That was preceded by four years in Baltimore, after the Ravens drafted him in the second round in 2015. He totaled 497 receiving yards in 42 games with the Ravens, which included 21 starts.

In Arizona, the Minnesota product has put up an identical number of yards, in this case needing 12 fewer games to do so. Not surprisingly, that production has come as a result of greater playing time. He snap percentage has increased in each of the last three years, reaching 66% in 2021. He was off to an impressive start this season, but suffered a torn ACL in Week 5.

Williams has carved out a role for himself in the team’s offense. With receiver Christian Kirk having signed with the Jaguars, the veteran could also be in line for an increase in targets. In any event, Williams’ blocking ability should continue to earn him plenty of time on the field for what was one of the league’s top offenses in 2021.

