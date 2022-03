Just yesterday I spent part of my day writing an article about a wolverine that was spotted as part of a sightseeing tour taking place in Yellowstone National Park. I'll readily admit I don't know much about wolverines but the story caught my attention because the headline said it was a "rare sighting." So I had to chuckle a bit when today, ONE DAY LATER, I saw another story about somebody else in Montana seeing one running down the road as they were out driving.

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO