ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

2022 Valspar Championship prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions

By Dave Silbar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6cGb_0ehHc2zE00

Snakebit late in Monday’s final round of The Players Championship, there may not be a better time to wager on Keegan Bradley as he competes in this week’s 2022 Valspar Championship on the famed Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla. A pair of 68’s over the final two days at The Players earned Bradley a fifth-place finish, but it’s at last year’s Valspar where he finished second, 3 shots behind tournament winner Sam Burns. With Burns lackluster play last week, he would not be someone to back this weekend.

Below we look for the best value prop bets among the 2022 Valspar Championship odds with placings and matchups; check out all our PGA Tour picks and predictions.

First-round Players leader Tommy Fleetwood is a nice proposition for a T10 finish (+425), along with Brooks Koepka (+330). Bradley (+425) and Gary Woodland (+500) also are reasonable choices to play well this weekend – odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Additional players with good chances to finish T10 are Louis Oosthuizen (+230) and Tyrrell Hatton (+270). Last season, Oosthuizen finished T8 at the Valspar and finished T42 at The Players last week after a final round 76 derailed any hope for glory. Oosthuizen has been one of the most accurate Tour players this season, hitting 68.03 percent of fairways off the tee, which ranks 11th on Tour. He’s hitting over 70% GIR and averaging 4.33 birdies per round. Those will be invaluable at a Copperhead Course which many say is among the toughest the Tour plays all year long.

WATCH: PGA Tour is live on ESPN+! Get ESPN+

2022 Valspar Championship top-10 picks

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Wednesday at 4:22 p.m. ET.

Justin Thomas (+125)

Always a solid pick, he is ranked second in the latest Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

Kramer Hickok (+1500)

An opening 67 had him on the first page of the leaderboard last week before the weather turned ugly. This could be a good week to back the relatively unknown Hickok, an Austin, Texas native, who played for the University of Texas.

: Valspar Championship odds, picks and predictions

Brooks Koepka (+330)

Currently ranked 21st in the Golf World Rankings.

Kevin Streelman (+1000)

The pride of Winfield, Ill., this journeyman continues to remain competitive and finished T22 at The Players. He missed the cut at last year’s Valspar, but is hitting his stride in 2022.

Harold Varner III (+600)

Following one of the best weeks of his career, might the Valspar be the big breakthrough for HV3?

Other T10 contenders (in order from longest odds to shortest):

  • Jonas Blixt (+4000)
  • Chesson Hadley (+3000)
  • Robert Streb (+3000)
  • Brian Gay (+3000)
  • J.T. Poston (+2000)
  • Henrik Stenson (+2000)
  • Stewart Cink (+1300)
  • Zach Johnson (+1200)
  • Lanto Griffin (+750)
  • Gary Woodland (+500)

2022 Valspar Championship matchups (72 holes)

The suggested play is the golfer in bold.

  • Jason Kokrak (-110) vs. Matthew Fitzpatrick
  • Xander Schauffele (+125) vs, Viktor Hovland
  • Louis Oosthuizen (-110) vs. Dustin Johnson
  • Justin Thomas (-115) vs. Collin Morikawa

2022 Valspar Championship bonus prop bets

Will there be a playoff? Yes: (+300)

It’s been a while and seems like it’s time for a playoff. I really like this +300 PROP to watch some extra golf Sunday.

Will there be a hole in one? Yes (-115)

We saw some incredible aces at The Players and I predict that trend continues this week on the Copperhead Course.

Round 1 Leader: Justin Thomas (+2000)

Currently ranked eighth in the World Golf Rankings, we see JT getting off to a fast start on Thursday and worthy of a look to lead after 18 holes.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Golfweek:

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Burns defeats Davis Riley in playoff to defend title at 2022 Valspar Championship

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Sam Burns is starting to like the 16th hole at Innisbrook Resort. The 463-yard par-4 at the Copperhead Course is known as the start of the Snake Pit, a lethal three-hole stretch, and it was the site of Burns slithering in a 33-foot birdie putt on the second playoff to beat rookie Davis Riley and successfully defend his title at the Valspar Championship.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Thomas will continue to call on patience as he comes close again at Valspar Championship

Patience, Justin Thomas has occasionally admitted, isn’t the strongest weapon in his considerable arsenal. It’s not that he gets testy and brusque when things aren’t going his way. It’s just Thomas knows the thin line between getting the job done and not forcing things to arrive at the desirable outcome is a tough one to walk.
PALM HARBOR, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wesley Bryan fails to satisfy PGA Tour medical extension at Valspar Championship: 'I'm just not good enough right now'

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – On a day when Wesley Bryan had to go low, he failed to make a single birdie. Bryan, making his final of 21 starts on a medical extension after undergoing surgery on his left wrist last year, signed for 2-over 73 and a 72-hole total of 2-under 282 at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course. He sits T-62 at the Valspar Championship.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Texas State
City
Palm Harbor, FL
City
Golf, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Greg Norman’s Saudi schedule may finally force shameless golfers from the shadows

The true scale of a huckster’s toxicity is never apparent in the cost to his reputation—by definition, he has little to defend—but rather in how easily he imperils the honor of anyone who associates with him. After two years of speculation and rumor-mongering, the day is near when we’ll finally learn who among the world’s best golfers is willing to sacrifice his standing on Greg Norman’s amoral altar.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Carl Yuan holds off Peter Uihlein to win Korn Ferry Tour's Chitimacha Louisiana Open in a playoff

Carl Yuan drained a birdie putt from about eight feet away on the first playoff hole Sunday in the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Peter Uihlein then missed his from about six feet out, ironically at the exact moment that Davis Riley missed his playoff extending chip in the Valspar Championship some 800 miles away in Palm Harbor, Florida.
PALM HARBOR, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators knocked out of 2022 NIT in second round by Xavier

Florida basketball fell to Xavier in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) on Sunday, 72-56. The Musketeers looked like the better team early on but missed free throws and timely three-point shooting from the Gators kept the game tied after 20 minutes. Florida shot a miserable 22.2% from the field after the break and went 1-19 from deep as they desperately tried to get back into the game. Those numbers aren’t good enough to beat most high school teams, and the final score reflects just how bad the Gators were.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Stenson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

March Madness: Miami vs. Auburn odds, picks and predictions

The No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes (24-10) meet the No. 2 seed Auburn Tigers (28-5) in the second round of the Midwest Region. Tip from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., is set for 7:45 p.m. ET (truTV). Below, we look at the Miami vs. Auburn odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Valspar Championship#The Players#Tipico Sportsbook#T10#T42
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma

Notre Dame wants to see how far it can go for Niele Ivey in her first NCAA Tournament as head coach. At the moment, the answer to that question will come during the Irish’s second-round game at Oklahoma. To this point, the Irish have gotten to where they are because of their awesome offense, timely defense and abilities to both share and take care of the ball. There’s no reason to think that won’t continue as long as the season lasts.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame can't close deal vs. Texas Tech, out of NCAA Tournament

For 38 minutes, Notre Dame battled Texas Tech as well as it could have. In fact, the Irish had a three-point lead on the Red Raiders and only needed to hold on a little longer to earn a date with Duke in the Sweet 16. Instead, everything on both ends suddenly went south at the wrong time. The Red Raiders scored 10 unanswered points and eliminated the Irish in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 59-53 win in San Diego.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Walk-off ruins Florida baseball's sweep of Alabama

The Gators had an answer for almost everything Alabama threw at them this weekend, but the Crimson Tide prevented the sweep with a walk-off win on Sunday. Florida appeared to be in the driver’s seat after a three-run eighth made the score 7-5 in favor of the Gators. Alabama closed the gap to just one run in the bottom of the inning, so Kevin O’Sullivan turned to Blake Purnell for the third-straight day to close things out. After earning the save on Friday, Purnell was unable to repeat and gave up the four-straight singles to close out the game.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy