2022 Valspar Championship prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions

Snakebit late in Monday’s final round of The Players Championship, there may not be a better time to wager on Keegan Bradley as he competes in this week’s 2022 Valspar Championship on the famed Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla. A pair of 68’s over the final two days at The Players earned Bradley a fifth-place finish, but it’s at last year’s Valspar where he finished second, 3 shots behind tournament winner Sam Burns. With Burns lackluster play last week, he would not be someone to back this weekend.

Below we look for the best value prop bets among the 2022 Valspar Championship odds with placings and matchups; check out all our PGA Tour picks and predictions.

First-round Players leader Tommy Fleetwood is a nice proposition for a T10 finish (+425), along with Brooks Koepka (+330). Bradley (+425) and Gary Woodland (+500) also are reasonable choices to play well this weekend – odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Additional players with good chances to finish T10 are Louis Oosthuizen (+230) and Tyrrell Hatton (+270). Last season, Oosthuizen finished T8 at the Valspar and finished T42 at The Players last week after a final round 76 derailed any hope for glory. Oosthuizen has been one of the most accurate Tour players this season, hitting 68.03 percent of fairways off the tee, which ranks 11th on Tour. He’s hitting over 70% GIR and averaging 4.33 birdies per round. Those will be invaluable at a Copperhead Course which many say is among the toughest the Tour plays all year long.

2022 Valspar Championship top-10 picks

Justin Thomas (+125)

Always a solid pick, he is ranked second in the latest Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

Kramer Hickok (+1500)

An opening 67 had him on the first page of the leaderboard last week before the weather turned ugly. This could be a good week to back the relatively unknown Hickok, an Austin, Texas native, who played for the University of Texas.

Brooks Koepka (+330)

Currently ranked 21st in the Golf World Rankings.

Kevin Streelman (+1000)

The pride of Winfield, Ill., this journeyman continues to remain competitive and finished T22 at The Players. He missed the cut at last year’s Valspar, but is hitting his stride in 2022.

Harold Varner III (+600)

Following one of the best weeks of his career, might the Valspar be the big breakthrough for HV3?

Other T10 contenders (in order from longest odds to shortest):

Jonas Blixt (+4000)

Chesson Hadley (+3000)

Robert Streb (+3000)

Brian Gay (+3000)

J.T. Poston (+2000)

Henrik Stenson (+2000)

Stewart Cink (+1300)

Zach Johnson (+1200)

Lanto Griffin (+750)

Gary Woodland (+500)

2022 Valspar Championship matchups (72 holes)

The suggested play is the golfer in bold.

Jason Kokrak (- 110 ) vs. Matthew Fitzpatrick

(- ) vs. Matthew Fitzpatrick Xander Schauffele (+ 125 ) vs, Viktor Hovland

(+ ) vs, Viktor Hovland Louis Oosthuizen (- 110 ) vs. Dustin Johnson

(- ) vs. Dustin Johnson Justin Thomas (-115) vs. Collin Morikawa

2022 Valspar Championship bonus prop bets

Will there be a playoff? Yes: (+300)

It’s been a while and seems like it’s time for a playoff. I really like this +300 PROP to watch some extra golf Sunday.

Will there be a hole in one? Yes (-115)

We saw some incredible aces at The Players and I predict that trend continues this week on the Copperhead Course.

Round 1 Leader: Justin Thomas (+2000)

Currently ranked eighth in the World Golf Rankings, we see JT getting off to a fast start on Thursday and worthy of a look to lead after 18 holes.

