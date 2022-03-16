ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

It’s Legal To Own A Coyote In Texas-As Long As You Have A License

By Gunner
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I worked as a Security Officer full time, in addition to a radio job (because we radio folks sometimes need some extra income)--I used to have to do a patrol around the perimeter of the grounds for the business I was guarding. I worked the overnight shift-so it was always...

foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Birds#Snake#Wolves#Security#Ford
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Easter Bunny Photos Return To The Midland Mall

Easter is Sunday April 17th. You know what that means! The Easter Bunny will be ready to hide his eggs, deliver Easter baskets and candy to little boys and girls. But first he has to make a stop at the mall for photos with children! Let's 'hop to it!' The Easter Bunny is coming to the Midland Park Mall beginning Friday, March 18th.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Pet of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Andy!. Andy is a 14...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland/Odessa Travelers Never Put This On Your Luggage Tag

One of the biggest fears we have as travelers is losing our luggage. We have all spent, what feels like forever standing around a luggage carousel praying for our luggage to come through. Many people even tie a ribbon around the handle or put something special on their luggage that will make their luggage stand out from everyone else's, just in case someone else has the same bad as they do. But there are some things that you should and should not put on your luggage.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Want to Getaway For Spring Break? Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Has 6 Locations In Texas

If you are looking for a last-minute Spring Break destination, you're in luck. I have some family members who are actually going to be visiting this family-friendly park soon and I decided to share the info. Yogi Bear's Yellowstone Park Camp-Resorts has 6 locations in Texas. One in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Burleson, (North Texas) Waller (near Houston), and Canyon Lake near San Antonio.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The Clock is Ticking On Shamrock Shakes In Texas!

Every year as February comes to a close-I always get excited. Not only because it means there are only a few weeks left to winter. And not just because it means we get an extra hour of sunlight turning the clocks ahead in March. No--it's because one of my favorite things in life that's always only available for a limited time--returns just in time for the wearing 'o' the green and St. Patrick's Day! Of course, I'm talking about the Shamrock Shake at McDonald's. It's usually on a 4 to 5-week run when it returns-and that typically starts a few weeks prior to the 17th. So-by that math-we only have til the end of March to get one until they're gone until next year.
TEXAS STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

This dogsitter got bitten 800 times in a horrific attack

800 times. That's how many times she was bitten. Jacqueline Durand is a miracle worker after the terrible accident that disfigured her in Coppell, Texas. ‘I thought I was going to die,’ Jacqueline told CBS. The dogsitter revealed the shocking injuries that left the skin on her face ‘hanging off’ after she was bitten 800 times in an attack by a dog she was dogsitting and had met before. She didn’t understand what happened that day.
ACCIDENTS
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hey Midland Odessa! Little Fletcher Needs Our Help!

People in West Texas have huge hearts and are serious animal lovers. We love our pets with all our hearts and would do anything to keep them safe and healthy. So when little Fletcher was discovered by a good samaritan found him wandering the streets and brought him in-the amazing folks at Permian Basin Animal Advocates leaped into action. They got him to the vet immediately-where it took 2 hours to get him shaved down due to all the mats in his fur and the wounds on his legs that were also infested with maggots.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

An Open Letter To People Who Dump Their Animals Illegally In Midland Odessa

It happens more often than you think. People drive their pets to an area they think is suitable, and just let them out of the vehicle and drive off--as the pet watches you drive away and at first gives chase thinking you just forgot them; only to watch as you speed away faster. And they stop and watch you driving away thinking "What did I do to deserve this?". The people that do this is why t-shirts and memes with the phrase "I HATE PEOPLE" exist. Why ANYONE would make a conscious choice to abandon their pets is beyond the scope of rational thinking. They are domesticated animals that cannot fend for themselves in the outdoors. They rely on YOU--their FAMILY--for safe shelter, food, water, and affection. Basic care. Needed medical care when times arise. They can't take care of themselves. And they have no voices other than Texas State Law.
MIDLAND, TX
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shedding Buck Sends Both His Antlers Flying

All of you shed hunters out there are going to love this one. One hunter recently got a video of a buck shedding its antlers and posted it online. We know that a ton of you Outsiders love to hunt. Many outdoorsmen today are crazy about antlers, whether they are attached to the head of a deer or not. As a matter of fact, shed hunting has become almost as popular as deer hunting itself. Although most people know that male deer shed their antlers and grow a new set every year, not many people understand how it happens or why.
ANIMALS
KTEM NewsRadio

Killeen, Texas: Have You Tried The Best Shaved Ice In The City?

Full disclosure: lot of the articles that I write are inspired by word of mouth in Killeen. Someone usually tells me about a certain establishment or restaurant, and then I get more information from the owner and I’m able to write something highlighting their success and stellar reputation. It's a way to keep the positive side of Killeen in the headlines.
KILLEEN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy