9 injured when car crashes into Riverside County middle school, authorities say

Nine people were injured Wednesday when a car crashed into a building at a middle school in Perris, authorities say.

The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. at Tomas Rivera Middle School in the 21600 block of Martin Street, near Clark Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine crews and ambulance personnel were sent to the location, along with Riverside County sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, and found that a red Toyota Corolla had smashed into one of the buildings on the campus, which takes up nearly an entire city block.

CHP says the driver veered off the street and crashed into the building. Investigators said at one point, several people became trapped.

Authorities told Eyewitness News it was an early-release day at the school, so there were no students around when the crash occurred. A total of nine adults were sent to the hospital for moderate to minor injuries, CHP said.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was among the injured, according to the fire department.

CHP said alcohol or drug impairment did not appear to play a role in the crash.

The investigation was turned over to the CHP because the crash occurred in an unincorporated area, where the CHP has jurisdiction in any vehicular incident under a long-standing contract with the county.