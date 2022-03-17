ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

9 injured when car crashes into Riverside County middle school, authorities say

ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BJWf_0ehHZkZm00

Nine people were injured Wednesday when a car crashed into a building at a middle school in Perris, authorities say.

The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. at Tomas Rivera Middle School in the 21600 block of Martin Street, near Clark Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine crews and ambulance personnel were sent to the location, along with Riverside County sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, and found that a red Toyota Corolla had smashed into one of the buildings on the campus, which takes up nearly an entire city block.

CHP says the driver veered off the street and crashed into the building. Investigators said at one point, several people became trapped.

Authorities told Eyewitness News it was an early-release day at the school, so there were no students around when the crash occurred. A total of nine adults were sent to the hospital for moderate to minor injuries, CHP said.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was among the injured, according to the fire department.

CHP said alcohol or drug impairment did not appear to play a role in the crash.

The investigation was turned over to the CHP because the crash occurred in an unincorporated area, where the CHP has jurisdiction in any vehicular incident under a long-standing contract with the county.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
Perris, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Perris, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Perris, CA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Passenger Car#Traffic Accident#Abc7robmcmillan#Calfirerru#Chp#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
106K+
Followers
11K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy