The US could create its own digital dollar

Shiba Inu’s price has skyrocketed 43,000,000% over the last 15 months. Fantom and the Internet Computer could be the next cryptocurrencies to go viral. When Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) went live in August 2020, it lost nearly 95% of its value before hitting a bottom in November. But what happened next was mind-boggling, and investors will likely retell the tale for years to come. After going viral on social media, the meme token's price skyrocketed 153,000,000% over the next eleven months, growing at a pace that turned pocket change into million-dollar fortunes.
