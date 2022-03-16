The US could create its own digital dollar

The cryptocurrency market has crashed spectacularly – after a brief positive bounce.Over Wednesday, most large coins saw considerable gains after the White House revealed its plans for the regulation of cryptocurrency. The plans – which were published early, seemingly by accident – were largely received positively by those who back digital currencies.But early on Thursday, cryptocurrencies started to crash again. They continued to trade down throughout the day.It means that most cryptocurrencies are back to where they were trading before Wednesday’s brief upturn.And it means that the market is back to trading down over the last week, building on continued uncertainty...

