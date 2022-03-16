ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US could create its own digital dollar

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are booming....

Crypto markets lose $100 billion as Biden signs executive order on digital assets

A buy the rumor, sell the news event is in full swing today as the price of Bitcoin fell 8% in five hours following Biden’s signing of an executive order on crypto assets. The markets reacted positively to the buzz of the impending crypto executive order following a leaked statement from U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen. She acknowledged the potential benefits of crypto. However, as Biden signed the order, the markets have given up their gains to put Bitcoin back below $40k again for the sixth time in as many days as they remain volatile.
Biden just put out an executive order on cryptocurrencies — here's everything that's in it

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday calling on the government to examine the risks and benefits of cryptocurrencies. The measures focus on six key areas: consumer protection, financial stability, illicit activity, U.S. competitiveness, financial inclusion and responsible innovation. The Biden administration also wants to explore a...
EU vote on bitcoin mining ban could ‘completely destabilise’ cryptocurrency

European Union parliamentarians will vote on whether to ban bitcoin mining on Monday amid concerns about its environmental impact.The draft framework could outlaw cryptocurrencies that rely on an energy-intensive process known as proof-of-work, whereby computers perform complex mathematical puzzles in order to generate new units of the digital asset.Bitcoin is among several leading cryptocurrencies that uses proof-of-work technology, though Ethereum (ETH) plans to switch to a system known as proof-of-stake that requires far less energy.The decision of whether to ban proof-of-work will be made by members of the EU’s economic and monetary affairs committee, who will vote on the propose...
War In Ukraine A Litmus Test For Cryptos, 'Credibility' At Line For Those That Fail It, Says Prominent Economist

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is a “litmus test” for cryptocurrencies, according to Spanish economist Juan Ramón Rallo. What Happened: Ramón Rallo, in an exclusive interview with Benzinga España, said that cryptocurrencies will have to “demonstrate the extent to which they can provide real utility to citizens most directly affected by the war — both Ukrainian and Russian — when it comes to protecting their assets.”
Bitcoin price: Crypto market crashes dramatically after new US announcement

The cryptocurrency market has crashed spectacularly – after a brief positive bounce.Over Wednesday, most large coins saw considerable gains after the White House revealed its plans for the regulation of cryptocurrency. The plans – which were published early, seemingly by accident – were largely received positively by those who back digital currencies.But early on Thursday, cryptocurrencies started to crash again. They continued to trade down throughout the day.It means that most cryptocurrencies are back to where they were trading before Wednesday’s brief upturn.And it means that the market is back to trading down over the last week, building on continued uncertainty...
Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
Looking for the Next Shiba Inu? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

Shiba Inu’s price has skyrocketed 43,000,000% over the last 15 months. Fantom and the Internet Computer could be the next cryptocurrencies to go viral. When Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) went live in August 2020, it lost nearly 95% of its value before hitting a bottom in November. But what happened next was mind-boggling, and investors will likely retell the tale for years to come. After going viral on social media, the meme token's price skyrocketed 153,000,000% over the next eleven months, growing at a pace that turned pocket change into million-dollar fortunes.
