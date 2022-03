PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — All employees at Park City Mountain Resort will receive a minimum wage increase, Vail Resorts' CEO announced Tuesday. CEO Kirsten Lynch said in a press release Tuesday that the new $20 per hour increase will apply to all 37 North American Mountain Resorts for the next 2022/23 winter season. She said there will also be wage increases with compression adjustments for hourly employees based on leadership and career stage differentials.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO