ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 Top Spotify Songs of All-Time

By Jacklyn Krol
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you know what the world's most-streamed song on Spotify is?. To even reach the Top 10 status on the popular music streaming app, an artist has to reach over 2 billion streams....

1027kord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Doja Cat and Tyga Get "Freaky Deaky" in New Music Video

Doja Cat and Tyga have joined forces on a new single titled “Freaky Deaky.”. Teased earlier this week, the track is accompanied by a music video in which the “Get Into It (Yuh)” musician appears in sultry lingerie sets. “I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky, you’re on your way to see me/Got the mirror on the ceiling, you’re in the mood to please me/I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky (I’ve been feeling), you’re on your way to see me,” she sings. Wearing a pink Jacquemus knit sweater, Tyga raps: “Uh, my lil’ shawty, always on time (Time)/I pick you up, come outside, take you for a ride (Ride)/Body like December, ass on summer timе (Eh, eh)/Take off the top (Uh, uh), sweet Carolinе (Whoa).”
MUSIC
iheart.com

Music: Nirvana Streaming Hit, MÖTLEY CRÜE, Muse New Song, Lars Ulrich +More

Nirvana Has Streaming Hit Thanks To "The Batman" Friday afternoon, Nirvana's "Something in the Way" reached No. 3 on Spotify's daily ranking of top 50 streaming songs in the states. It had 803,000 plays that day alone. Glass Animals were at No. 1 and "Encanto's" "We Don't Talk About Bruno" was at No.2. It's not just the song that's been bumped suddenly. Their "Nevermind" album from 1991, which the song appeared on, has boosted numbers too, reaching No. 9 on Amazon Music's list of bestselling CDs and vinyl.
MUSIC
Biloxi Sun Herald

Why Springsteen, Dylan and Other Music Artists Sell Their Catalog

Neil Diamond, iconic songwriter and the king of the blue jeans, is the latest artist to announce the sale of their back catalog, after reaching a deal with Universal Music Group for an undisclosed amount for his song catalog and recording rights. It’s the latest high-profile, and presumably high-value (though...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

Solo Artists Who Were More Successful Than Their Bands

It’s hard enough making it big in the music business once, but doing it twice is something of a miracle. Nevertheless, numerous artists who first found stardom as members of groups have gone on to outreach their earlier heights as solo artists.   For some performers, the transition from group member to solo star may have […]
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Rammstein Reveal New Album ‘Zeit,’ Single, and Cover Art Photographed by Bryan Adams

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Drops Surprise New Solo Song ‘5.17’

Click here to read the full article. Already in the midst of his Radiohead side project The Smile, Thom Yorke dropped a surprise new song titled “5.17” on streaming services without warning Sunday. While it’s unclear why the piano ballad suddenly appeared  — reps for Yorke did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment — its arrival coincides with Sunday’s premiere of the third episode of Peaky Blinders’ sixth season, which Yorke and band mate Jonny Greenwood reportedly contributed new music to. “Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood contributed some original stuff,” Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne previously told NME. “I’m over...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Pop Radio#Hits Daily Double
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
102.7 KORD

Maren Morris Flashes Her Edgier Side on New Song, ‘Nervous’ [Listen]

Maren Morris is offering fans another preview of her forthcoming third album with a new song titled "Nervous." The genre-blurring tune is a musical concoction of unfiltered country songwriting and the sonic influences of alt-rock, pop and grunge rock. Penned by Morris alongside hit songwriters Jimmy Robbin and the Highwomen bandmate Natalie Hemby, the song shows that the singer isn't afraid to detail how her lover makes her feel, and the song's lyrics display that prominently.
MUSIC
DBLTAP

Top 5 Warzone Moments of All Time

The Call of Duty universe has had a pretty insane stretch of news related to it less than three months into 2022. From Microsoft striking a deal to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reportedly being in talks to make a Call of Duty movie, a Modern Warfare 2 reboot and a Warzone sequel being confirmed, and the series planning to skip an annual release for the first time since 2004, there's simply been a nauseating amount of headlines to stomach for COD fans so far this year.
VIDEO GAMES
102.7 KORD

Carrie Underwood Teases New Music: ‘Coming Friday’ [Listen]

It's been more than three years since Carrie Underwood released her last full-length studio album, Cry Pretty, and though she's stayed plenty busy since then — releasing a Christmas album, My Gift, and a gospel album, My Savior, plus a hit duet with Jason Aldean called "If I Didn't Love You" — fans have been clamoring for the next chapter.
CELEBRITIES
102.7 KORD

Dolly Parton Declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Dolly Parton will not be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but not because she didn't get the votes. While inductees aren't scheduled to be announced until spring, Parton has bowed out of the running, stating that she doesn't feel she's worthy. "Even though I am extremely...
CELEBRITIES
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy