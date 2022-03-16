10 Top Spotify Songs of All-Time

Doja Cat and Tyga have joined forces on a new single titled “Freaky Deaky.”. Teased earlier this week, the track is accompanied by a music video in which the “Get Into It (Yuh)” musician appears in sultry lingerie sets. “I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky, you’re on your way to see me/Got the mirror on the ceiling, you’re in the mood to please me/I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky (I’ve been feeling), you’re on your way to see me,” she sings. Wearing a pink Jacquemus knit sweater, Tyga raps: “Uh, my lil’ shawty, always on time (Time)/I pick you up, come outside, take you for a ride (Ride)/Body like December, ass on summer timе (Eh, eh)/Take off the top (Uh, uh), sweet Carolinе (Whoa).”

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO