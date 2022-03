AXS TV’s Music’s Greatest Mysteries provided viewers with more than a few interesting stories during its first season. The show aimed to pull back the curtain and encourage fans to ponder what they know about the industry’s biggest stars. Well, now, they can look forward to even more intriguing tales, as the show is officially returning for a second season. And if you thought the first one was chock full of compelling details, then you’ll love Season 2’s slate, which tackles Lady Gaga’s dognapper, Slipknot’s Burger King battle, rickrolling and much more.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO