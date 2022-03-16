ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Osbourne to Address Ozzy Osbourne’s Infidelities in New Book ‘Coming Home’

By Chad Childers
 4 days ago
Plenty has happened in recent years for longtime music manager and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, and she intends to address some of the headline-making incidents, including Ozzy's infidelities, in her latest book, "Coming Home." This marks the fourth installment of her autobiographical history and this new book is due...

