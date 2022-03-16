Education Secretary Cardona on grant funds for HBCUs after recent bomb threats

Let's face it. Two years ago, if I started talking about ventilation, you might have just yawned and tuned me out. But the COVID pandemic has highlighted just how much the air we breathe matters, especially in our schools. Air quality experts say the health benefits of better air quality go far beyond COVID, but many schools face major challenges when it comes to making these upgrades. NPR's Maria Godoy has more.

