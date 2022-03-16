Twitter reacts to Titans releasing WR Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans made some major headlines on Wednesday after it was reported the team was set to release him.

The news came from ESPN’s Dianna Russini, and has since been confirmed in multiple reports. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Titans are releasing Jones with a post-June 1 designation.

With that designation, the move will clear $9.5 million off the books, but that money won’t be available until after June 1. In 2023, Jones will cost the Titans a dead-cap charge of $8.4 million.

While it is a bit surprising the Titans are moving on, especially considering their need at wide receiver even with Julio on the team, it’s hardly shocking. After all, Jones was plagued by a hamstring injury all year long, leading to his missing seven games.

In the 10 games he did play, the future Hall of Famer averaged just 43.4 yards per contest and had one 100-yard game and one touchdown.

With Jones gone, the Titans now have an even more dire situation at the position behind A.J. Brown and have nothing to show for the second-round pick they sent to Atlanta.

Now, a look at the Twitter reaction.