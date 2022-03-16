ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Titans releasing WR Julio Jones

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans made some major headlines on Wednesday after it was reported the team was set to release him.

The news came from ESPN’s Dianna Russini, and has since been confirmed in multiple reports. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Titans are releasing Jones with a post-June 1 designation.

With that designation, the move will clear $9.5 million off the books, but that money won’t be available until after June 1. In 2023, Jones will cost the Titans a dead-cap charge of $8.4 million.

While it is a bit surprising the Titans are moving on, especially considering their need at wide receiver even with Julio on the team, it’s hardly shocking. After all, Jones was plagued by a hamstring injury all year long, leading to his missing seven games.

In the 10 games he did play, the future Hall of Famer averaged just 43.4 yards per contest and had one 100-yard game and one touchdown.

With Jones gone, the Titans now have an even more dire situation at the position behind A.J. Brown and have nothing to show for the second-round pick they sent to Atlanta.

Now, a look at the Twitter reaction.

2022 Jags Wire mock: New league year edition

The first few days of free agency have passed by, and though there are still some good players who could be signed off the market, it seems the Jacksonville Jaguars may be done with making any more big-time signings. That means they have mostly turned their focus to the draft, where the team has 12 picks.
NFL
Chargers signing TE Gerald Everett

The Chargers are signing tight end Gerald Everett, per his agency, SportsTrust Advisors. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles is giving Everett a two-year, $14 million worth up to $13.5 million max, with $8 million guaranteed. Everett came to the Seahawks in free agency from the Rams...
NFL
Steelers announce 3 more interviews for GM vacancy

I don’t know if there is a record for the most general manager candidates interviewed in a single offseason but the Pittsburgh Steelers have to be getting close. The team announced on Saturday three more interviews for the soon-to-be vacancy which brings the total to 16 vying to replace current general manager Kevin Colbert.
NFL
