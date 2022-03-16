How To Start Investing For Beginners

Investing is typically a side hustle that requires time and effort and comes with significant stress. Co-produced with "Hidden Opportunities" The past decade has seen more transformations in investors' ability to interact with the market than ever before. We now have highly simplified and low-cost access to trade stocks and options, an abundance of research, recommendations, and insights over the internet, and unprecedented support for the financial system from the Federal government. We saw a spectacular market recovery from the Covid-induced bear market of 2020 like never before. All this has given investors a false sense of hope about making money in the stock market.

