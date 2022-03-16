ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns re-sign OL Chris Hubbard to one-year deal

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 15 hours ago
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Many thought the veteran could be on his way out of Cleveland, given that he had been eclipsed on the depth chart and underwent surgery following a triceps injury. With his contract expiring, it wouldn’t have come as a surprise if the 30-year-old had looked elsewhere for his next NFL home. Instead, he will remain in the AFC North, the only division he’s played in.

Hubbard started his career with the Steelers in 2014. He spent four seasons there, making 10 starts in 2017. That earned him a five-year deal with the Browns in the subsequent offseason. Brought in to be a starter with that kind of contract, the former UDFA manned the right tackle spot for all but one game in his first two campaigns in Ohio. In 2020, though, he was replaced by Jack Conklin.

Hubbard has since settled into the swing role he held when he began in Pittsburgh. In his only game in 2021, he filled in for left tackle Jedrick Wills but the team primarily used rookie James Hudson to do so afterwards. Still, he represents an experienced, versatile depth piece to the Brown’s offensive front.

