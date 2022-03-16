ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Fabian Kumpusch Sheds Light On His Success Mantra For 2022

By Nikki Schuster
Ok Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many others before him, Fabian Kumpusch is working to build his success in 2022. He explains that resolutions are not enough to keep you focused on achieving your goals. That is why he has a success mantra for 2022. Success to Kumpusch means having the freedom to live...

okmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

7 Secrets to Long-Term Love

Strong, long-term relationships are not immune to struggles. Learning how to diffuse and resolve conflict is central to a connected, loving relationship. We met at an anti-Valentine’s day party at Nice Guy Eddie’s on Avenue A in the East Village. Both 25, young, dumb and broke graduate students, we didn’t know much about love. Twenty-three years, six moves, and four kids later, now we do. Although smile lines are deeper and bellies are softer, our love continues to grow stronger and yes, even more exciting with each new year together.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fast Company

3 reasons not to bring your authentic self to work

There has been a lot of talk lately about bringing your authentic self to the workplace. This trend is rooted in good intentions. It requires energy when, for whatever reason, we have to be mindful about regulating some facet of our identity. Accordingly, easing this burden makes sense. And although the idea of allowing everyone to express themselves freely is grounded in good intention, often in the workplace, this practice can lead to unintended consequences. To be clear, this is exclusive of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts that are long overdue. DEI initiatives, when done well, create and help maintain work environments that are safe and inclusive for all. Here we’re talking about something a bit different.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Frustrated in Love? 2 Simple Steps to Relationship Success

Insecure attachment is a common cause of chronic relationship issues. When people perceive themselves as flawed, they often experience relationship problems based in their anxious attachment. When people expect significant others to be emotionally unavailable, they often experience relationship problems related to avoidant attachment. Greater self-awareness of your attachment style...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mantra#Success#Asian
psychologytoday.com

How to Build Your Self-Confidence

Reframing negative thoughts helps consciously create a new path to self-esteem. Leveraging current strengths in one area can help build confidence in another. Using others for external validation is not sustainable for long-term self-confidence. It's best to find ways to recognize oneself. Building confidence helps improve multiple areas of life,...
HEALTH
Inc.com

In Love, With Business: Lessons From Co-Founder Couples

Tiffany Chen remembers sitting on a plastic bucket turned upside down over a drain that was spewing wastewater into the kitchen of the Austin-based cookie-delivery company she had co-founded. It was 2001, torrential rain was overwhelming the city's drainage and sewer system, and Tiffany was trying to do whatever she could to keep the flood level from reaching the electrical outlets. She and her business partner and now husband, Leon, had begun their company out of an apartment as college kids just two years earlier, and this small kitchen, in a storefront they shared with a potato restaurant called Spudnik, was their first official place of business. The two of them had been working day and night since graduation to meet the surging local demand for their service, but they hadn't managed yet to break out of the cycle of doing almost everything themselves--including flood control.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
psychologytoday.com

Fixing Broken Communication in a Relationship

Reasonable and fair negotiations cannot succeed when partners are locked into an individual viewpoint that erases any other. Commitment to being a team and getting past challenges helps couples through hard times and often brings them closer together. Using the negotiation tactics that professionals use in the outside world to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bill Abbate

Living a Creative Life

Did you know you can create practically anything you want? All you need is to understand some fundamental truths, clearly see what you want, and give it some thought. Create anything? Yes, anything! There is nothing magical or mysterious about it, only good old common sense.
purewow.com

Mindless Swiping Is Out. Intuitive Dating Is In.

You’ve tried mindful dating, slow dating and intentional dating, and you still haven’t found the partner of your dreams (that’s OK). It might be time to give intuitive dating a go. According to Laura Day, an author and motivational speaker who aims to help individuals, organizations and companies use their innate intuitive abilities to create changes in their lives, intuitive dating is about preparing for the relationship you want before it actually begins. Day tells us that this type of dating can give you a powerful advantage not only in finding a partner, but in creating a relationship that continues to delight and nourish. Read on for more from Day about why intuition is so important when dating, and how to date intuitively in the future.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Motley Fool

Zoom Fatigue Is Bringing Back More In-Person Work Retreats

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. A recent article highlights the growing need for...
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

Gen Z and the Struggle with Social Media

Compulsive social media use is rampant among teenagers and college students, and they're now aware how bad it is for their psyche. Heavy social media use has been linked with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, poor sleep, lack of motivation, and poor social skills. There's a growing awareness that being more...
MENTAL HEALTH
HackerNoon

What's the Best Motivation Strategy?

In this slogging thread, the startup hustle community shared some thoughts about what they thought were the best motivation strategies and what worked best for them. We covered how motivation can take many forms, such as monetary compensation or feedback. We also discussed how remote work and giving the company's shares should be a strategy.
ECONOMY
Parents Magazine

3 Ways to Build Generational Wealth as a Latinx Family

When Kristoffer Aponte was growing up, his single mom, a Dominican immigrant, never talked much about dinero. Sure, she paid the bills on time, had impeccable credit, and taught Aponte and his brother the value of hard work by pulling long hours at the hospital where she was employed. "But she never took that next stop to grow her nest egg," says Aponte, a pastry chef in the Bronx, New York. Aponte, on the other hand, has a different relationship to money, one that extends beyond the day-to-day and into the future. "For me, financial stability means having enough money saved to make my kids' lives a little easier," says the dad of three. "I want them to go after their dreams knowing they have security."
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy