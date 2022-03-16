Ready for business! Countess of Wessex is elegant in a black midi dress as she attends a networking event at JP Morgan during her solo four-day visit to New York

The Countess of Wessex looked polished in black midi dress as she attended a networking event during her solo four-day visit to New York.

Sophie, 57, who is married to Prince Edward, cut an elegant figure as she arrived at the fireside chat at JP Morgan in Manhattan today, opting for a simple black wrap midi dress with tan accessories.

The mother-of-two beamed as she spoke with fellow attendees and could be seen sharing a laugh with those on her table.

It comes amid a busy few days for Sophie, who yesterday delivered the keynote address at the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan event, as part of her busy schedule of engagements for her four-day visit.

Sophie swept her hair back into a low ponytail for the event, revealing her stunning drop earrings (pictured)

During the event, she heard from women in corporate leadership roles, and learn more about their experience in challenging gender-based stereotypes and bias in the workplace

The Countess advocates for gender equality and inclusion in the workplace as a Global Ambassador of 100 Women in Finance's (100WF) Next Generation Initiative, which aims to inspire and support young women to look at careers in finance and investment.

Yesterday, she attended the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan event, which was hosted by the Group of Friends of Women in Afghanistan and the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security.

It brought together experts and leading policy makers across nations and sectors to renew the UN's commitment to ensuring effective, international mechanisms are in place to uphold the human rights of Afghan women and girls in the region, in the face of unprecedented challenges.

The royal could be seen glancing through a book at the event while chatting to a fellow attendee (pictured)

The Countess, whose black midi dress featured distinctive tan buckle detailing, could be seen carrying a playful leopard print bag for the event

The mother-of-two has had a busy few days in Manhattan since arriving on Monday as she continues her solo tour of the city

The issue is one close to Sophie's heart and last year she also was a guest at the 65th Commission on the Status of Women, a virtual event held by the Afghanistan Mission, the Permanent Mission of Afghanistan to the UN.

Earlier on Tuesday Sophie attended a briefing, led by the UK Mission to New York, to hear about the impact of the conflict of Ukrainian women and girls, and the international humanitarian response.

The mother-of-two kicked off her trip on Monday by planting a rosemary bush in the Queen Elizabeth II Garden in Lower Manhattan, wrapping up in a cosy cream coat with a pair of suede black boots.

Passionate: The Countess of Wessex is an advocate of women's rights in Afghanistan

Global stage: The Countess of Wessex has a busy schedule for her four-day solo visit

Address: Sophie, seen on screen and on the table at the back, delivered the keynote speech

Later in the day, the royal donned a black leather dress to meet with officials at St George's Society of New York, which has supported those with British and Commonwealth heritage in the city for over 250 years.

The mother-of-two spoke animatedly with a number of young people from across the Commonwealth who have benefitted from the Society's Scholarship Program.

The program provides financial aid to academically gifted students from under-served communities.

And on Monday night, she opted for a stylish navy gown featuring a bold white print of women's figures as she attended the UN Commonwealth Day Reception.

Engaged: The Countess of Wessex listened to other invited speakers at the UN

Speaking out: The Countess of Wessex spoke about the importance of bettering women's rights in Afghanistan

Busy schedule: Earlier on Tuesday Sophie attended a briefing, led by the UK Mission to New York, to hear about the impact of the conflict of Ukrainian women and girls, and the international humanitarian response

During this trip, Sophie will also attend 100 Women in Finance's First Impressions event and will attend a celebration for the adoption of the United Nations' Vision for Everyone Resolution with other international leaders in the realm of eye health from U.N. Women, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization.

Sophie's solo trip is another glimpse into the new look monarchy, and comes after the royal family released a schedule of of foreign tours for the Platinum Jubilee with Prince Edward and Princess Anne given major roles in a glimpse of the future of the slimmed down monarchy.

The spring of this year will see The Earl and Countess of Wessex - who live in Bagshot Park with their children Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Queen, who no longer flies, would not have been expected to travel, but it's rare for Wessexes to do a high profile joint overseas tour that might have otherwise been handed to Harry and Meghan.