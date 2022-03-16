ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what Chapman trade means for Toronto

 12 hours ago

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The Blue Jays found their major infield upgrade on Wednesday, landing star third baseman Matt Chapman from the A’s for a package of four prospects. The gifted defender comes with offensive upside as he looks to bounce back from a down ’21 season at the plate, and he...

MLB

Notes: Prospects Meyer, Bleday, Burdick making most of Marlins camp

JUPITER, Fla. -- When the Marlins unveiled their roster for big league camp, only three of their top prospects made it as non-roster invites: right-hander Max Meyer (MLB Pipeline No. 30 overall) and outfielders JJ Bleday (No. 71 overall) and Peyton Burdick (Miami's No. 14 prospect). Last year, Meyer and...
