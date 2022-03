ORLANDO, Fla. -- Kyrie Irving made it two nights in a row with a 60-point scorer in the NBA.A 40-point first half hadn't been seen in almost two decades. "It just shows you we're on our way to history," Irving said. Irving scored a career-high 60 points, most in the Nets' NBA history, to lead Brooklyn to a 150-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Irving shot 20 for 31, including 8 of 12 on 3-pointers, in 35 minutes. He made 12 of 13 free throws in matching the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season, done just a night earlier...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO