The Montreal Canadiens lineup will look very different following the 2021-22 trade deadline on March 21. That’s at least if everything goes according to plan, anyway. In spite of the Canadiens’ recent string of success under interim head coach Martin St. Louis (8-5-1), they remain last in the NHL (16-35-8). So, there should be no doubt: They’ll be heading into the deadline as sellers through and through, as general manager Kent Hughes (and executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton) seek to stockpile assets to rebuild the organization.

