Julia Fox Just Dropped a Makeup Tutorial for Her Crazy Eye Makeup: ‘It’s Art, F–k Anyone That Says Differently’

Makeup mania! Julia Fox has some seriously hot takes when it comes to getting glam — and she has no tolerance for those that aren’t onboard.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 16, to show her followers how she got ready for the Independent Spirit Awards. Throughout the course of the 16-minute video, the Uncut Gems star spilled her favorite products, gave a step-by-step tutorial for her viral black eyeliner look and even professed her love for the skinny eyebrow trend.

“Literally no one: Me: I did a tutorial for u guys,” the No Sudden Move actress jokingly captioned her post. “I wanted to show u how fast and easy it is to do the fox eye. Also pls don’t judge the low budge nature of this video lmaoooo.”

To kick off her little tutorial, Fox applied the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Founder with her fingers — no brush needed. “It’s really not that serious, I promise,” she joked. “I’m gonna look bomb when I’m done.”

She then went in with a concealer stick under her eyes, on her chin and in the hollows of her cheek. “It’s really like painting. It’s art, f—k anyone that says differently,” the actress insisted.

While she also slapped on some contour, blush and highlighter, let’s skip to the good part: her now-viral eye makeup that made its grand debut during Paris Couture Week when the star was still in a relationship with Kanye West .

Before grabbing any black eyeshadow or liner, Fox fixes up her eyebrows using a MAC brow pencil. But just like her graphic black eyeshadow, Fox’s take on brows is a bit controversial. “I prefer skinny brows,” she said to her followers. “They’re just hotter.”

Once her brows were said and done, it’s was time to her attention to the grand finale: her black eye makeup. She reached for her Pat McGrath eyeshadow and started packing the color on at her arch.

“For The Fox Eye, you really want to follow the shape of your own brow,” she explained, smudging the product out toward her temple. She then went and dabbed more product on to her lid and blended in her crease.

Granted, the whole situation got a bit messy, so a makeup wipe was key! “Be prepared to this a lot. When you’re doing a big, graphic makeup like this, it’s really all about symmetry,” she said.

Once the eyeshadow was placed in a general outline, Fox picked up an eyeliner to create a sharper wing and inner corner. Then, just repeat the process on the other eye. “I love it, I think it’s fierce,” Fox said. “I don’t give a f—k what the haters say.”