ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Who the Heck Put Enormous K In North Dakota Pastor’s Yard, Then, Eh?

By James Rabe
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

North Dakota Pastor Finds Giant K-Mart K In His Yard. My wife hopes it's gone by June, I think. Just like Rochester, Minnesota Grand Forks, North Dakota has an old, closed-up K-Mart. Well, a _-Mart for now because the giant K is missing from the building. It's not lost though. It's...

krfofm.com

Comments / 4

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Controversial New Name Announced for Popular Food Company in Minnesota

A popular food delivery company that has been serving families in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois since 1952 has announced that their very famous name is saying goodbye. Schwan's Home Delivery excitedly shared the news of the change on Friday, March 18th. However, the news has created quite a stir from customers, some that even claim the new name for the company is racist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Government
Local
Minnesota Society
Grand Forks, ND
Society
State
North Dakota State
Rochester, MN
Government
Rochester, MN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Minnesota Grand Forks#K Mart#Mart#Hope Church#Front Yard#Gfh#Y105fm#Apple Podcasts
Kat Kountry 105

What Would Happen if We Never Changed Our Clocks Again

It's a real possibility that we may soon never have to change our clocks again in Minnesota. For a long time, people have talked about getting rid of Daylight Saving Time. It really screws with our sleep schedule which ultimately isn't good for our health. But if we never changed our clocks again, what would that look like in our day-to-day life?
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Google
Kat Kountry 105

If You Have ‘Backyard’ Chickens You Need To Know These Things!

It was in 2015 around 50 million turkeys died or were euthanized because of an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in the United States. Minnesota alone lost about 9 million turkeys during the outbreak. Earlier this winter it was confirmed HPAI had been discovered in the southeastern United States. Then HPAI was found in Indiana, Iowa, and late last week in Wisconsin. This is making Minnesota chicken and turkey producers very uncomfortable! Migrating Waterfowl along with shorebirds are called natural hosts for the virus.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Top 30+ Things That Stress Us Out the Most While Driving in Minnesota

What stresses you out the most when you are out driving on a road? According to a poll by IAM Roadsmart, 42% of drivers in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States were extremely stressed out after the pandemic to drive in traffic jams again. So I have to ask, now that we are all driving again, what makes your heart rate go up when you are behind the wheel? I asked that question to people throughout the midwest and here are 32 of the top answers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

True or False: It’s Illegal to Privately Own Buffalo in Minnesota

In short, it's entirely within the law to privately own buffalo in Minnesota as long as you possess all necessary local permits and follow all local zoning requirements. There was a time when bison were abundant in Minnesota and the plains of the Midwest. By some estimates, there were as many as 30-60 million bison (bison used synonymously with buffalo, though technically very different than buffalo according to the Minnesota Buffalo Association) roaming North America. By 1900, however, settlement and slaughter had reduced that number to just a few captive herds. Today, there are an estimated 500,000 bison in the country, about 150 of them scattered around Minnesota, most notably found at Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minneopa State Park in Mankato, the Minnesota Zoo and the Zollman Zoo.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Owatonna Students Qualify for National Competition

Seven Owatonna High School students will advance to National DECA in Atlanta, GA. Dylan Meiners qualified with a fourth-place finish at the Minnesota DECA State Conference. He will be joined by state officers Hillary Haarstad, Audrey Simon, Claire Heyne, Preston Meier, Cael Dowling and Connor Ginskey for completing chapter campaign projects.
OWATONNA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

20 Terrible Passwords to Use in Minnesota

Your birthday. Your first dog's name. Even 'password.' You have probably used them all as your password at some point. They're all bad ideas. And don't even consider using your Social Security number. Among Minnesota sports fans, you would probably not be the first to use takeaknee or 41donut as...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy