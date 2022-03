Spring break is drawing closer and closer, as people try to decide what to do. Lucky for you Washington State isn't too bad of a getaway, there are so many options to getaway. If you're looking to hit the beach, a water park, or just get away from technology and go camping we'll help you find it. Here's our top 4 spots to vacation during spring break in 2022.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO