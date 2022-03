It sure was great to be back a the North American Farm in Power Show in Owatonna on the Steele County Fairgrounds. Two years ago if was canceled just as the shutdown and COVID pandemic was beginning. Then last March it was not surprising it was canceled because almost all activities were still being canceled. This year we were all pretty sure that the 2022 North American Farm and Power Show would be held in and around the Four Seasons Complex on the Steele County Fairgrounds.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO