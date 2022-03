Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance ticked up by 11,000 for the week ending March 5, coming in at 227,000. Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance ticked up by 11,000 for the week ending March 5, coming in at 227,000 (see first chart). That is the second increase in the last seven weeks and slightly above the January and February average of 212,000 prior to the lockdowns. By long-term historical comparison, initial claims remain very low.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO