Don’t Underestimate the Importance of Jack Stands

Need to make fine precision cuts or just mow through a bunch of lumber? Look here. Employ these instruments (and a little elbow grease) for precision work. A craftsman once told us that no matter how good your saw is, you’ll need a hand plane, because no sawn edge will ever compare to one that’s been surfaced by a sharp plane. A hand plane leaves a glass-smooth surface behind it. While that may be true, our tests indicate that manufacturers continue to close the elusive gap between hand-tool perfection and machine precision. We find that newer saws and saw blades are leaving cleaner and better edges. Of course, it’s also true that the better your sawn edge, the more refined your own perception of it is and the more demanding you become. And this may bring you back to using a hand plane after it’s all said and done—or sawn.

