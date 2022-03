St. Patrick’s Day is fun to celebrate, even if you’re not Irish! Cheryl Leahy, the hostess with the mostest, stopped by to inspire us. She shared her best tips for having a blast this St. Paddy’s Day. From what to wear to what to do, and even what to eat and drink, Cheryl showed us how to wow your guests (even if only family)! Your luck o’ the Irish awaits, so read on!

RECIPES ・ 17 HOURS AGO