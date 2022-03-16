ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Gordon signs ‘trigger ban’ abortion bill

By By Wyoming Tribune Eagle Via Wyoming News Exchange
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon has signed into law new legislation that would ban abortions in Wyoming after five days if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

The announcement from the governor’s office came Tuesday afternoon. Shortly afterward, the ACLU emailed to reiterate its opposition to the new law.

This would only take effect if the nation’s top court throws out Roe.

The law, House Bill 92, was approved during the just completed legislative budget session. Its formal name is “Abortion prohibition-Supreme Court decision.”

Sometimes referred to as a “trigger” bill, senators approved it by a 24-5 vote Thursday.

The House of Representatives followed suit, voting 45-14 to concur with the Senate’s changes.

Tweaks to the bill included adding an exception for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.

Nevertheless, some Republican lawmakers had opposed the overall bill.

Worries included giving decision-making power to the state attorney general. This official would certify that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe, should that scenario come to pass – which some expect is possible.

The ACLU of Wyoming has opposed HB 92, which it noted Tuesday evening “mimics other so-called ‘trigger bans’ across the country that will take effect automatically under specific circumstances.”

The organization said this law “improperly assigns the executive branch the responsibility of enacting law based upon future hypothetical case outcomes and creates a codified, inflexible mandate that lacks clarity.”

Gordon signing the bill “is disappointing,” said Libby Skarin, ACLU of Wyoming campaigns director, in a news release.

“The fight for abortion rights in Wyoming isn’t over,” she said.

The state’s ACLU said that it “will continue to challenge efforts contrary to our right to make our own reproductive health care decisions.”

The group is not announcing whether it may potentially sue Wyoming over this action, Janna Farley, a representative of the group, said in a brief phone interview Tuesday night.

Gordon also approved other legislation. His office said that on Tuesday he OK’d more than two dozen other bills. A complete list of such approvals is online on the website of the governor’s office. The Wyoming Legislature’s 2022 budget session wrapped up Friday night.

