P&O Ferries employees claim they were “treated like criminals” by security after they were told of their redundancies and forced off vessels.The ferry company sparked nationwide protests after sacking 800 staff with no warning via a pre-recorded video message on Thursday.Following the news, staff were reportedly given just two hours to pack their belongings into bin bags under the watchful eye of security in case they were to steal anything.“There were guards at duty free as if we were going to burgle it,” a worker told BBC.“They thought we were going to go in and help ourselves, which we...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO