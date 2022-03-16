Chicago pothole season: 3 tips to minimize damage to your vehicle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire damaged three vacant houses in Baltimore’s Druid Heights neighborhood on Sunday—for the second time in a month, according to authorities. Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on its social media account that firefighters battled the large blaze in the 500 block of Presstman Street. Initial pictures of the fire appeared to show three vacant houses in poor condition. 🔥WORKING FIRE U/D🔥500 blk Presstman St 21217#Upton@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest have extinguished all visible fire, they are now checking behind walls, ceilings, and floors for any hidden fire. Some of these homes have previously been on fire as recently as 2/26/2022. pic.twitter.com/qQoaAh5iYY — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 21, 2022 The local firefighters union was later able to confirm that those houses had been on fire on Feb. 26. The late-night fire was the latest tragedy to mar the Druid Heights area within a 72-hour period. On Friday, firefighters were asked to recover human remains from a vacant house only four blocks away from the Sunday night fire. A few hours before that, firefighters had responded with police to a double shooting only five blocks away from the fire site. A man was shot in the chest and a woman was shot in the leg that day.

