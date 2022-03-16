Chicago pothole season: 3 tips to minimize damage to your vehicle

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Auto shops across Northeast Ohio are seeing customers come in daily with pothole-related damage. A Ford pick-up truck at Beaulieu Auto Center in Cleveland is grounded after owner Ed Beaulieu said the tire was shredded. “The roads now are far worse than they were even last week,” he said. Beaulieu and Best […]
One knows spring isn’t far off when winter loosens its grip and pothole repair crews are routinely spotted along local roads. That annual rite of the season is playing out now as Royal Oak patch crews hit the road filling in craters large and small. Along with the varying...
It's Spring... or at least "fake Spring" right now in Minnesota. Also known as "pothole season". Man- they are really bad this year, too. Some roads are so bad that it feels like you are driving on a gravel road that hasn't been grated in a minute, or it could just be one that creeps up on you as you turn a corner and suddenly BOOM you feel like your car should have broken in half as you drive over the thing; not knowing it was even there.
Tis the season for dodging potholes, fa-la-la-la la-la-la! Hey, potholes happen, it's a fact of life here in Minnesota. They often start off small, and they seemingly grow by the hour with each car, truck, or semi clunking into the open crack in the pavement. But did you know that if your vehicle suffers damage from a pothole on a state highway or on some city streets you can file a claim and possibly recoup some money for damages caused to your vehicle?
CHICAGO - A Gary man was charged in connection with a midday shooting Monday in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood. Adam Davis, 20, was accused of getting into fight with a 44-year-old man and shooting a 52-year-old man around 2:56 p.m. in a building in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.
OCALA, Fla. – A possible tornado damaged several buildings and vehicles Saturday morning in Ocala as strong storms ripped across Florida. Ocala police said the damage happened near the 3900 block of State Road 200. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the damage have...
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Chicago police said two men, ages 20 and 22, were sitting in a car just after 10:40 p.m., in the 6800 south Wood, when and unknown man approached and began to fire shots.
DETROIT (AP) — Any motorist who has had to fill up lately could be forgiven for wincing in disbelief. Fueled largely by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices worldwide have skyrocketed. In the U.S., they’ve reached record highs above $4.30 a gallon. That’s 50%, or $1.43 per gallon,...
NEW YORK (WWTI) — Drivers beware, pothole season has arrived. According to AAA, this is as the season’s transition and temperatures begin to fluctuate in the Twin Tiers and across New York State. “In many parts of the country, winter roads will likely give way to pothole-laden obstacle courses,” AAA Director of Automotive Engineering Greg […]
Expect some inconvenience on the roads over the next couple months, as crews try to take care of another inconvenience: potholes. Feb. 28 marks the launch of the New Jersey Department of Transportation's annual statewide campaign to repair the many craters that have formed on roads across the state. To get the work done, crews may have to close travel lanes.
Let's face it, there are many problems we have today that can be linked (blamed) on Covid, the condition of highway 90 is NOT one of them. Highway 90 between New Iberia and Broussard needed resurfacing 40 years ago. Traveling southbound on HWY 90 over the weekend proved to be...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire damaged three vacant houses in Baltimore’s Druid Heights neighborhood on Sunday—for the second time in a month, according to authorities.
Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on its social media account that firefighters battled the large blaze in the 500 block of Presstman Street.
Initial pictures of the fire appeared to show three vacant houses in poor condition.
🔥WORKING FIRE U/D🔥500 blk Presstman St 21217#Upton@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest have extinguished all visible fire, they are now checking behind walls, ceilings, and floors for any hidden fire. Some of these homes have previously been on fire as recently as 2/26/2022. pic.twitter.com/qQoaAh5iYY
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 21, 2022
The local firefighters union was later able to confirm that those houses had been on fire on Feb. 26.
The late-night fire was the latest tragedy to mar the Druid Heights area within a 72-hour period.
On Friday, firefighters were asked to recover human remains from a vacant house only four blocks away from the Sunday night fire.
A few hours before that, firefighters had responded with police to a double shooting only five blocks away from the fire site.
A man was shot in the chest and a woman was shot in the leg that day.
Tornadoes can happen throughout the year, but peak tornado season begins in March and runs through May. These storms can affect all of Georgia, but trends show the northern half of our state is the most susceptible. The common thread among all catastrophic disasters is a lack of education and...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s a winter tradition: Snowy weather invariably leads to an epidemic of potholes and this year is no different. Bob Becker, the district maintenance engineer for MODOT in the St. Louis district, told News 4, “February was a rough month for us. A lot of freeze, thaw cycles and a lot of temperature changes. This does seem like an extreme year, I think it’s pretty typical overall.”
Wyoming's pothole season is here, so keep your eyes open and pay attention. No one enjoys having to take their car into the shop to get repairs done, especially when it could've been avoided just by watching the road ahead of you. It doesn't matter what part of the country...
CHICAGO - Chicago woman Ashier Peavy has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen in Rogers Park, police said. Peavy, 51, is 5'7" tall and 300 pounds. She is Black, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on North Ridge near West Devon. If you have...
CHICAGO - A 46-year-old man was shot at on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning, police said. According to Chicago police, the man was grazed by a bullet to the arm in the 2200 block of west Lake Street – West Town – around 6:10 a.m. The man refused...
