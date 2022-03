A recent data analysis published by WalletHub aimed to identify the best and worst states in the U.S. for women. "In 2022, women in some parts of America still get the short end of the stick — even as they outnumber men in most states. For instance, women represent nearly two-thirds of all minimum-wage workers in the U.S. Their political representation also suffers, as women make up 51% of the U.S. population but only 24% of the Senate and 27.6% of the House of Representatives," the report read.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO