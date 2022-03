Protecting insurance consumers is at the core of everything we do at the Ohio Department of Insurance. Consumer Protection Week is March 6-12 and it gives us an opportunity to remind Ohioans how we serve and protect them, and to encourage Ohioans to take advantage of our educational information and services. We are a free and unbiased resource that consumers can depend on for help navigating the complexities of insurance and standing up for their rights.

