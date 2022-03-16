Phil Foden Reveals He Named His Dog After Manchester City's Carabao Cup Triumph

Phil Foden’s stunning strike capped off a dominant Manchester City performance to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s.Pep Guardiola’s side had failed to win either Premier League game against the Saints this season, but their emphatic victory kept them on course for a treble.Raheem Sterling had handed the league leaders an early advantage, tapping home in the 12th minute, but it was cancelled out by Aymeric Laporte’s own goal just before half-time.The hosts fought hard with the scores level, but were deflated when Kevin De Bruyne’s 62nd-minute penalty restored City’s...

